Oilers showing maturity with chance to close out Western 1st Round

LOS ANGELES -- The Edmonton Oilers proved a point winning 1-0 against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday.

With an identity as a high-octane team featuring two of the best offensive players in the NHL, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers won despite being outshot 33-13 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. They have an opportunity to close out the series at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday.

"I thought it was a great win, I really did," McDavid said Sunday. "It's not the prettiest way to win a game but it was one that was big, nonetheless. I thought we had lots of guys step up, 'Skinny' (goalie Stuart Skinner) was great. All 60 [minutes] they were tough to play against, especially around the net and I thought it was a great win."

The Oilers are maturing.

Eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs the previous two seasons by the eventual champions (Colorado Avalanche in 2022, Vegas Golden Knights in 2023), Edmonton went into this season determined to develop an ability to grind out victories when necessary.

A team needing three or four goals to win games the past two seasons is now able to lock things down defensively when necessary.

"We'll win games any way we can," McDavid said. "I thought L.A. played really well, give them credit, I thought they had a lot of juice. They were fast, they were physical, they were everywhere, and sometimes you have to find a way to win a game like that where maybe you're second best, where maybe you just gut one out, and I thought our group did that (Sunday)."

Los Angeles was a desperate team in Game 4 and took a proactive approach with a strong forecheck, pressing Edmonton most of the night. It was the Kings' most complete performance of the series, but they were unable to beat Skinner and lost on a power-play goal from defenseman Evan Bouchard 11:49 into the second period.