Oilers at Canucks projected lineups

OILERS (6-7-1) at CANUCKS (7-2-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Aman -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … Boeser, a forward who normally plays on the top line and power play, is out indefinitely after an illegal check to the head by Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in a 4-2 win Thursday; Garland moved up a line into Boeser's spot. … The Canucks traded forward Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken for future considerations Friday, then recalled Bains and Aman from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Coach Rick Tocchet said Joshua could make his season debut during Vancouver's six-game homestand that begins Saturday.