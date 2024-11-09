Oilers at Canucks projected lineups

OILERS (6-7-1) at CANUCKS (7-2-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Aman -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … Boeser, a forward who normally plays on the top line and power play, is out indefinitely after an illegal check to the head by Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in a 4-2 win Thursday; Garland moved up a line into Boeser's spot. … The Canucks traded forward Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken for future considerations Friday, then recalled Bains and Aman from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Coach Rick Tocchet said Joshua could make his season debut during Vancouver's six-game homestand that begins Saturday.