Guentzel scores in OT, Lightning rally past Oilers

TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel scored at 1:43 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.
Paul ties it late in 3rd in season debut for Tampa Bay; Edmonton drops 3rd in row
Guentzel scored on the rush with a shot from the left face-off circle that beat Calvin Pickard to the far side. It was Guentzel’s fifth goal in his past three games, including a hat trick in a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Monday.
The game-winning sequence came just after Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made three quick saves at the other end. He stopped Darnell Nurse’s wrist shot from the left circle at 1:32 and Zach Hyman’s deflection from in front one second later, then made a sprawling pad save on Jack Roslovic’s rebound attempt from the edge of the crease at 1:34.
"That whole thing was like slow motion," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "He makes the save, makes the second save and then the puck is just sitting there. It's one of those that might be so open, you take it for granted and I think ‘Vasy’ scorpioned it a little bit and knocked it out.
"That's kind of the beauty of overtime. Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. That's what we did."
Nick Paul scored late in the third period in his season debut for the Lightning (11-7-2), who have won two consecutive games and 10 of 13. Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.
"I didn't love how we started the game and then gave up that first goal," Cooper said. "But ever since that I really started to like our game and I really loved our game by the end."
Trent Frederic scored for the Oilers (9-9-5), who have lost three straight, including 7-4 at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, and are 2-3-1 through six games of a seven-game road trip. Pickard made 33 saves.
"There's a lot of things to be happy about,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoublauch said. “We've been talking about how to play better defensively and better awareness and just digging in those areas. We made a lot of good defensive plays tonight. Obviously, ‘Picks’ had a heck of a game, especially in the third period. But you can see a fragile group in the third period. We just were a shell of ourselves. Not wanting to make a mistake."
Paul tied it 1-1 at 17:28 when he made a strong move in the right circle and flipped a shot over Pickard’s left shoulder.
Paul missed the first 19 games of the season after having surgery for an upper-body injury during training camp.
"It's not easy jumping in 20 games in," Paul said. "Just kept it simple and starting building. I just got open, the puck was there and I started driving to the net and I was just waiting for him to lower that shoulder and ... it ended up being the perfect spot."
The goal was Paul’s 200th NHL point (98 goals, 102 assists).
"He is a great player. You feel [the energy] right away," Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser said. "He gives a lot of energy to the team. It's nice to have him back for sure. I'm glad that he comes back and scores a goal like that right away."
Frederic made it 1-0 at 1:32 of the first period with his first goal in 20 games and second of the season. Leon Draisaitl intercepted a clearing attempt by Tampa Bay defenseman Emil Lilleberg along the boards and sent a pass to the high slot, where Frederic one-timed it.
"We played well defensively," Frederic said. "Picks made big saves when we needed him to. I thought, especially in the first period, we were playing quick in the D-zone and moving the puck up quick. Everyone wants to get the win for Picks. He played great tonight and he probably deserved better than the outcome."
Pickard credited his teammates for a strong effort.
"It's probably the most shots I've had all year, but the least amount of big chances," Pickard said. "It was an unfortunate result. But my team ... [they] really made it easier on me."
NOTES: Draisaitl got his 570th assist, passing Jari Kurri for sole possession of fourth on the Oilers’ all-time list. ... Edmonton center Connor McDavid was minus-1 with eight shot attempts (three on goal).