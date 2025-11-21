Guentzel scores in OT, Lightning rally past Oilers

Trent Frederic scored for the Oilers (9-9-5), who have lost three straight, including 7-4 at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, and are 2-3-1 through six games of a seven-game road trip. Pickard made 33 saves.

"There's a lot of things to be happy about,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoublauch said. “We've been talking about how to play better defensively and better awareness and just digging in those areas. We made a lot of good defensive plays tonight. Obviously, ‘Picks’ had a heck of a game, especially in the third period. But you can see a fragile group in the third period. We just were a shell of ourselves. Not wanting to make a mistake."

Paul tied it 1-1 at 17:28 when he made a strong move in the right circle and flipped a shot over Pickard’s left shoulder.

Paul missed the first 19 games of the season after having surgery for an upper-body injury during training camp.

"It's not easy jumping in 20 games in," Paul said. "Just kept it simple and starting building. I just got open, the puck was there and I started driving to the net and I was just waiting for him to lower that shoulder and ... it ended up being the perfect spot."

The goal was Paul’s 200th NHL point (98 goals, 102 assists).

"He is a great player. You feel [the energy] right away," Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser said. "He gives a lot of energy to the team. It's nice to have him back for sure. I'm glad that he comes back and scores a goal like that right away."

Frederic made it 1-0 at 1:32 of the first period with his first goal in 20 games and second of the season. Leon Draisaitl intercepted a clearing attempt by Tampa Bay defenseman Emil Lilleberg along the boards and sent a pass to the high slot, where Frederic one-timed it.

"We played well defensively," Frederic said. "Picks made big saves when we needed him to. I thought, especially in the first period, we were playing quick in the D-zone and moving the puck up quick. Everyone wants to get the win for Picks. He played great tonight and he probably deserved better than the outcome."