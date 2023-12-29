Oilers score 4 goals in 1st, shut out Sharks

"We are getting better," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "If we're not getting better each day, teams are going to be passing us, and we're not in a position to do that. We need to be getting better because we have a lot of teams to pass if we're going to make the playoffs. So, I like where we're going, but there's still a lot of work to do."

Ryan McLeod, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse had two assists for the Oilers (16-15-1), who have won three straight. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season.

"You knew they were going to come out hard," Skinner said. "They also had a game yesterday (San Jose lost 5-1 at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday). You know these guys know how to score goals. You can see that they lose games every once in a while, but for the most part, they're always getting their goals."