Tippett scores twice for Flyers in win against Oilers

Tippett, a forward, hadn’t played since Jan. 29. He missed five games because of an upper-body injury.

Matvei Michkov and Sean Couturier each had a goal and two assists for the Flyers (25-26-7), who won for the third time in 10 games (3-6-1). Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist, and Samuel Ersson made 15 saves.

Tippett, Michkov and Couturier were each plus-5.

Leon Draisaitl and John Klingberg each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (34-18-4). Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

Michkov gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the first period when he scored on his own rebound.

Klingberg tied it 1-1 at 7:06 when he scored from the left face-off circle. It was his first goal since April 3, 2023; the defenseman was playing his sixth game since having double hip resurfacing surgery in December 2023 and signing with Edmonton on Jan. 17.

Draisaitl made it 2-1 at 9:31, scoring in front after a pass from Matt Savoie.

Tippett scored on a breakaway at 1:45 of the second period to tie it 2-2. It was his 15th goal of the season.

Couturier's 200th NHL goal put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 7:13.

Mattias Ekholm scored from the crease to tie it 3-3 at 8:34.

Tippett finished a give-and-go with Michkov to put the Flyers ahead 4-3 at 12:26.

Andrei Kuzmenko redirected a Travis Konecny pass for a power-play goal at 15:37 to make it 5-3.

Ristolainen scored an empty-net goal at 17:01 of the third period for the 6-3 final.