Draisaitl extends point streak to 18, Oilers defeat Rangers

Draisaitl had the secondary assist on Corey Perry's first-period goal, and has 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) during the streak.

Viktor Arvidsson and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (39-24-4), who are second in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights and one ahead of the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (33-29-6), who remained in the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and five behind the Ottawa Senators for the first wild card. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves after he made 21 in a 4-0 shutout against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Arvidsson put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 6:09 of the third period after scoring off a give-and-go with Nugent-Hopkins created on a giveaway by Rangers defenseman Brennan Othmann from behind the Oilers' net.

McDavid, who made it 3-1 at 16:35 with a wrist shot from just inside the left circle, extended his point streak to 11 games (three goals, 12 assists).

Perry gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 43 seconds into the first period. He tipped a shot from Draisaitl that was stopped by Shesterkin, before converting on a rebound in front.

Cuylle tied it 1-1 at 5:00 of the second period when the puck was in the crease behind Skinner and he shot it in. Panarin, who had an assist on the goal, extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, seven assists).

Edmonton forward Zach Hyman (undisclosed) did not play. He was limited to two shifts in the third period of a 2-1 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Friday.