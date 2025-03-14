Bratt has 3 points, Devils rally past Oilers for 3rd straight win

Bratt also had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

"It's just been a good feeling in the group that we feel like every single line is contributing in their way," Bratt said. "Everyone is really finding their game, finding their structure. I think that's kind of been the confidence boost for the whole team."

Brett Pesce had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Devils (36-25-6), who have won three straight games for the first time since Dec. 21-27.

The third period comeback, the third by the Devils this season, was particularly impressive since the club was without injured defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler, and injured center Jack Hughes.

"I always try to step up and always try to be a guy that a team can count on," Bratt said. "Obviously, it's hard for anyone in particular to replace what Jack does on the ice. I mean, what he does is something that not a lot of guys can do, but the guys in the room have to really find their strength and their way of helping the team to get better.

"I think the guys right now have done a great job with that, making sure that we get better as a team and everyone individually play at their highest level."