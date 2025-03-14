NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists for the New Jersey Devils, who scored twice in the third period to rally past the Edmonton Oilers for a 3-2 win at Prudential Center on Thursday.
Bratt has 3 points, Devils rally past Oilers for 3rd straight win
Forward ties game in 3rd period before Nemec’s 1st of season wins it; Draisaitl scores again, point streak at 16
Bratt also had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
"It's just been a good feeling in the group that we feel like every single line is contributing in their way," Bratt said. "Everyone is really finding their game, finding their structure. I think that's kind of been the confidence boost for the whole team."
Brett Pesce had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Devils (36-25-6), who have won three straight games for the first time since Dec. 21-27.
The third period comeback, the third by the Devils this season, was particularly impressive since the club was without injured defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler, and injured center Jack Hughes.
"I always try to step up and always try to be a guy that a team can count on," Bratt said. "Obviously, it's hard for anyone in particular to replace what Jack does on the ice. I mean, what he does is something that not a lot of guys can do, but the guys in the room have to really find their strength and their way of helping the team to get better.
"I think the guys right now have done a great job with that, making sure that we get better as a team and everyone individually play at their highest level."
Connor McDavid had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 19 saves for the Oilers (37-24-4), who are 3-8-0 in their past 11 games. Edmonton next plays at the New York Islanders on Friday.
"I thought our guys put in a really good effort the first 40 minutes; it was an even game," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "In the third period, I thought we pushed hard and had a lot of good scoring chances. I think our top line (Leon Draisaitl, McDavid, Zach Hyman) controlled the play when they were on the ice."
Bratt tied it 2-2 at 6:50 of the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot.
Simon Nemec then put New Jersey ahead 3-2 with his first goal of the season on a slap shot from the point at 8:25.
"I felt like, finally," Nemec said. "I was waiting for this moment all season. It was a great game for us and it was game-winning goal, so it was more special."
Pesce gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the second period with a snap shot from just outside the right post after Bratt’s one-timer from the slot was knocked down in front.
Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 10:05 with his League-leading 47th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. He extended his point streak to 16 games (12 goals, 12 assists).
Evan Bouchard scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the right point to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 4:18 of the third period.
"I think we just started giving them too much time in our zone and they took a little bit of momentum from that," Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said. "We've just got to do a better job of closing time and space and not letting pucks get to the net."
Allen made 18 saves in the third period.
"We're missing our No. 1 defenseman (Hamilton), our number one scorer (Jack Hughes), and [Siegenthaler] has been an absolute horse for us and is also out," Allen said. "Guys are stepping up. It's not always going to be pretty, and I think we have to understand that our opportunities have to come in variety of different ways. I think the guys are just finding that grinding, playing solid, nothing pretty. We're going to get some nice goals because we still have some really good players, but you saw our two goals in the third tonight ... we haven't had many of those in a long time. So, kudos to the guys."
NOTES: Oilers forward Mattias Janmark was a late scratch due to an illness. ... McDavid extended his point streak to nine games (two goals, 11 assists). ... McDavid has 60 assists for the ninth consecutive season. The only player to have as many is Wayne Gretzky, who had 13 from 1979-92. ... Bratt is the 10th player in Devils/Kansas City Scouts/Colorado Rockies history with 100 career multipoint games.