Oilers at Devils projected lineups

OILERS (11-2-2) at DEVILS (9-5-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alex Formenton -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph
Max Jones -- Owen Michaels -- Filip Hallander
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jake Walman
Tristan Jarry
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Trent Frederic, Ty Emberson
Injured: Isaac Howard (knee), Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (neck), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Devon Levi (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matt Savoie (undisclosed)
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brenden Dillon
Injured: None
Status report
Howard, a forward injured in a 4-0 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday, will miss his second straight game. "He's good, but he'll be out a couple weeks," Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. ... Levi, a goalie, participated in the morning skate, but there's no timetable on his return. ... Jones will replace Frederic at forward after being a healthy scratch the past four games, and Walman will play after serving as a healthy scratch the past three. ... Rodrigues participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice Monday due to an illness.