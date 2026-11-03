Oilers at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (11-2-2) at DEVILS (9-5-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alex Formenton -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph

Max Jones -- Owen Michaels -- Filip Hallander

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jake Walman

Tristan Jarry

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Trent Frederic, Ty Emberson

Injured: Isaac Howard (knee), Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (neck), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Devon Levi (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matt Savoie (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Declan Chisholm -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brenden Dillon

Injured: None

Status report

Howard, a forward injured in a 4-0 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday, will miss his second straight game. "He's good, but he'll be out a couple weeks," Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. ... Levi, a goalie, participated in the morning skate, but there's no timetable on his return. ... Jones will replace Frederic at forward after being a healthy scratch the past four games, and Walman will play after serving as a healthy scratch the past three. ... Rodrigues participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice Monday due to an illness.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Malkin out for Penguins against Golden Knights

NHL On Tap: McDavid puts point streak with Oilers up against Hellebuyck, Devils

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Klapka has two points, Flames edge Sharks

Schwartz, Kadri each scores twice, Avalanche top Blackhawks

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

Rinne was Hall of Fame person as well as goalie, Vanderklok says

Rinne evolved from long-shot NHL prospect to Hockey Hall of Famer

Comics Come Home benefit hits 30th year in battle against cancer

Impact of establishing player communication, team identity early in season

Kane leaves game for Blackhawks with upper-body injury

Bruins recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Hometown Remix jerseys hit the ice for Panthers, Blackhawks, Sharks

Brandsegg-Nygard, Faulk each has two points, Red Wings hold off Panthers

Schaefer family, Islanders honor late mom at cancer center