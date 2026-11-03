Oilers at Devils projected lineups

OILERS (11-2-2) at DEVILS (9-5-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alex Formenton -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph

Max Jones -- Owen Michaels -- Filip Hallander

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jake Walman

Tristan Jarry

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Trent Frederic, Ty Emberson

Injured: Isaac Howard (knee), Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (neck), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Devon Levi (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matt Savoie (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Anthony Mantha -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Amadeus Lombardi -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Declan Chisholm -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brenden Dillon

Injured: None

Status report

Howard, a forward injured in a 4-0 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday, will miss his second straight game. "He's good, but he'll be out a couple weeks," Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. ... Levi, a goalie, participated in the morning skate, but there's no timetable on his return. ... Jones will replace Frederic at forward after being a healthy scratch the past four games, and Walman will play after serving as a healthy scratch the past three. ... Rodrigues participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice Monday due to an illness.