Oilers at Devils projected lineups

OILERS (37-23-4) at DEVILS (35-25-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate. ... Janmark is questionable because of an illness; if he can’t play, Kapanen, a forward, will enter the lineup. ... Nemec will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games, replacing Cholowski, a defenseman. ... Hamilton, a defenseman who was injured March 4, is expected to be out the remainder of the regular season.