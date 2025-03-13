Oilers at Devils projected lineups

OILERS (37-23-4) at DEVILS (35-25-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate. ... Janmark is questionable because of an illness; if he can’t play, Kapanen, a forward, will enter the lineup. ... Nemec will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games, replacing Cholowski, a defenseman. ... Hamilton, a defenseman who was injured March 4, is expected to be out the remainder of the regular season.