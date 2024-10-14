Oilers coach Knoblauch not seeing 'enough desperation' to start season

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are not far removed from the previous time they lost three games in a row.

Though they managed to win the next three on that occasion, losing Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers seems to still have a lingering effect.

Edmonton dropped to 0-3-0 with a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Sunday and is not playing at the required emotional level, according to captain Connor McDavid.

"Probably not," McDavid said. "We are getting beat in a lot of battles. We're getting beat in a lot of different ways."

The Oilers have been outscored 15-3 in their first three games. They were shut out 6-0 by the Winnipeg Jets in the season opener and lost 5-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The core of the roster is the same, but the intensity level and desperation is not where it needs to be, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

"It's something that obviously we have to play with, a bit more desperation, and I think when you had a season like we did last year and coming back and the expectations being really high, I don't think there's enough desperation," Knoblauch said after the loss Sunday. "I think we just show up, play hockey and [think] that's good enough, but this game is about playing with desperation, and right now we're lacking that."

Throughout the preseason, McDavid and the Oilers veterans talked of turning the page from the disappointment of the 2-1 loss to the Panthers in the deciding game of the Final. It was as painful a loss a team can sustain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Moving on from it is proving to be more difficult than perhaps anticipated.

"It's probably easier said than done," defenseman Darnell Nurse admitted. "At this point, the season's started and to a man there's no excuses. We're on to the next one."