Oilers 'have some homework to do' after opening-night loss to Jets

"Enough about last year," McDavid said Friday. "It's about this year. We've talked a lot about last year, lot of questions about it, lot of different things about last year, I've answered all of them, done everything, but we're moving on. It's about this year, it's about this group in here.

"There's definitely lessons that you learn that we'll take from last year and remember this year, but last year is over and done with, and we're starting a new year."

Saying that, Edmonton's lopsided loss to Winnipeg was eerily similar to the 8-1 defeat at the Vancouver Canucks sustained in the 2023-24 season opener. It was followed by a 2-9-1 start, which prompted a coaching change with Knoblauch replacing Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12.

That experience could prove beneficial this season as the Oilers attempt to avoid a similar pitfall.

"It was just mistakes we know how to fix, and we obviously have to fix right away," forward Leon Draisaitl said. "It's the same as last year. We just have to learn from our mistakes and do better the next game and look for a better result."

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was pulled at 11:08 of the second period after giving up five goals on 13 shots. He had to win the starting job the past two seasons but owns it outright now and admitted not being at his best.

"I think the game was a little too quick for me and I probably wasn't up to speed," Skinner said. "That's on me and just the way that I was playing. Just maybe too much aggression on my part where I probably should have read the game a little bit better."

Skinner was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made six saves on seven shots. Last season, it was Skinner who entered the season opener in relief of Jack Campbell. He was awarded the starting job less than a month later when Campbell was sent to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

Skinner is expected start again when the Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS-D, CHSN) on Saturday.

"I feel terrible about what happened tonight," Skinner said. "It [stinks], especially when you do it two years in a row. You just don't want to believe you're going to have a crappy start again, and again it's one game here and we have some games where we can change that up and that's up to us and how we show up."

Defensively, the Oilers are working through several changes, and it was evident there are issues to resolve. Ty Emberson and Travis Dermott made their debuts and were a combined minus-3. Darnell Nurse is working his way back from an undisclosed injury sustained in the Cup Final and was minus-2.

"It's the same for everybody, I don't think any team is intact from last year completely," Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. "That's just more an excuse than anything. You can find a lot of those if you want, but this team doesn't do that a lot. We just look at ourselves and know that we have to be a better hockey team than we were tonight.

"The reality is that it's one game of 82 and we're not going to get too down on ourselves. Obviously, we have some homework to do."