Oilers 'have some homework to do' after opening-night loss to Jets

EDMONTON -- A new banner was unveiled at Rogers Place on Wednesday to commemorate the Edmonton Oilers winning the Western Conference last season.
Then the Winnipeg Jets promptly reminded the Oilers it's a new season.
Projected to be a Stanley Cup contender again, Edmonton fell flat in its 2024-25 season debut, losing 6-0, which illustrated it may not be that easy to turn the page from the disappointment of losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final 2-1 to the Florida Panthers.
"I think it's tough," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch conceded after the game. "You obviously had an incredible year that finished with disappointment and it's tough to just say, 'Forget about it, let's think about now,' but there's a point where we need to do that. I think our hearts were into it, I liked the start of our game, the pace was good, and then some mistakes led into some trouble."
The theme throughout the preseason centered around moving on. The objective was to focus on the upcoming season and take another run at winning the Stanley Cup.
"I think everybody probably went through a lot of the same emotions after losing and through the summer, I think everybody dealt with it in their own way," Oilers forward Adam Henrique said during training camp. "It's something that never goes away. I've been there in the past and it never leaves you. It's always there and then you go back and play in that building and that feeling is that lost, no matter how many years ago that was.
"I think everybody understands that with a veteran group, I think even the guys that weren't here understand that and it's just something that with the maturity of the group has to be done. It's good to talk about, it's good to learn from the group, but everybody dealt with it differently throughout the offseason in their own way and you have to be able to move forward."
Oilers captain Connor McDavid went as far as to declare he no longer wanted to discuss last season, the disappointment of losing Game 7, and the outburst after Game 2 captured in the Amazon Prime docuseries "Faceoff: Inside the NHL."