Flames pull away from Oilers in 3rd, remain undefeated

Justin Kirkland scored his first NHL goal, and Dan Vladar made 24 saves for the Flames (3-0-0).

Jeff Skinner scored for the Oilers, who are 0-3-0 for the first time since 2015-16 (began season 0-4-0). Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Skinner gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead, their first of the season, at 1:16 of the first period. He scored into an open net after Mattias Ekholm's slap shot from the left point produced a big rebound.

Edmonton appeared to take a 2-0 lead at 18:03, but Calgary challenged the play for goaltender interference, and the call was reversed after a video review determined that Corey Perry impaired Vladar's ability to play his position.

The Oilers then had another potential goal called back at 5:39 of the second period, this time after it was determined that Viktor Arvidsson was offside prior to Derek Ryan's goal.

Andersson did score on an individual effort for Calgary to tie it 1-1 at 7:30. He skated into the offensive zone, cut around Hyman toward the left point, made another move around McDavid in the circle, and beat Skinner glove side from the hash marks.

Anthony Mantha gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 7:06 of the third period, lifting in a rebound with his backhand after Martin Pospisil deflected Andersson's point shot on net.

Kirkland pushed it to 3-1 at 9:27. He picked up another rebound in front, moved the puck to his backhand and roofed a shot past a sprawling Skinner.

Connor Zary added an empty-net goal with 24 seconds left for the 4-1 final.

Edmonton has been outscored 15-3 through its three home games this season.