Montembeault makes 30 saves, Canadiens shut out Oilers

Jake Evans had a goal and an assist, and Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for Montreal (7-10-2), which has won three of its past four games.

It was Montembeault’s third NHL shutout and first since he made 48 saves in a 1-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the season opener on Oct. 9.

Calvin Pickard made 22 saves for Edmonton (9-8-2), which had a four-game point streak end (3-0-1).

Oilers center Connor McDavid, who was named the NHL First Star of the Week on Monday, had four-game goal and multipoint streaks end. McDavid had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during his streaks, including his 1,000th NHL point Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators.

Gallagher gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead with 31 seconds remaining in the second period when he deflected Mike Matheson’s shot from the left side past Pickard’s glove.

Guhle made it 2-0 at 5:52 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot to the stick side from the left face-off circle off a pass from Cole Caufield.

Evans scored into an empty net with 3:08 remaining for the 3-0 final.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse did not play. He is expected to be out for 5-10 days after being injured Saturday on an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves of the Maple Leafs, who was suspended for five games Sunday.

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played his 900th NHL game, finishing minus-1 with five shots on goal. Only Kevin Lowe (1,037) and Ryan Smyth (971) have played more games for the Oilers.