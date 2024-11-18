Oilers at Canadiens projected lineups

OILERS (9-7-2) at CANADIENS (6-10-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, RDS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry
Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Canadiens projected lineup
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Cole Caufield -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Lucas Condotta -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
Nurse will miss 5-10 days, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the morning skate. The defenseman was injured on an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Reaves was suspended five games. … Josh Brown will play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday, and the Oilers will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards. … Savard returns after he was a last-minute scratch because of an upper-body injury for a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. … Laine, a forward, was on the ice before an optional morning skate.