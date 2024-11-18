Oilers at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (9-7-2) at CANADIENS (6-10-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, RDS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry

Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Cole Caufield -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Lucas Condotta -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Nurse will miss 5-10 days, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the morning skate. The defenseman was injured on an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Reaves was suspended five games. … Josh Brown will play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday, and the Oilers will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards. … Savard returns after he was a last-minute scratch because of an upper-body injury for a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. … Laine, a forward, was on the ice before an optional morning skate.

