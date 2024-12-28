Byfield scores 2nd goal in OT, Kings top Oilers

Foegele has 3 points for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl extend streaks for Edmonton

EDM@LAK: Byfield earns the OT winner for his second goal of the game

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Quinton Byfield scored his second goal 3:19 into overtime in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Byfield beat Stuart Skinner with a wrist shot from the left circle to give the Kings (20-10-5) their sixth straight home win.

Warren Foegele had a goal and two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for Los Angeles.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Oilers (21-11-3) extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Skinner made 25 saves.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead at 9:43 of the first period when Kasperi Kapanen charged in on goal to put in Connor Brown’s rebound.

Byfield tied it 1-1 at 12:42 by beating Skinner at the right post from the right circle.

Foegele put Los Angeles up 2-1 at 17:35, throwing the loose puck on net from the slot and sending it in off the blade of Brett Kulak’s stick.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it 2-2 3:20 into the second period on the power play. McDavid found Nugent-Hopkins in the high slot for a wrist shot to get his seventh goal.

McDavid has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) during his past 10 games.

Edmonton went back in front 3-2 at 11:59 when Viktor Arvidsson scored from the slot after Draisaitl forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

It was Draisaitl’s 21st point (seven goals, 14 assists) during his streak.

Tanner Jeannot tied it up 3-3 at 2:32 of the third period. He was at the top of the crease to tap in Jordan Spence’s centering pass.

