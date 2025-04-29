Oilers at Kings, Western Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

Draisaitl seeks to continue point streak; Kempe, Los Angeles hope for more success at home

© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings are looking to make the most of home-ice advantage and retake the lead in Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 at Crypto.Com Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, KCAL, TVAS2, SN, CBC).

"Coming back home where we're comfortable and confident is where we want to be," Kings forward Quinton Byfield said Tuesday. "We're excited and we're just going to take it a game at a time."

Los Angeles won the first two games at home before losing the next two on the road in Edmonton, including 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 on Sunday after allowing the tying goal with 29 seconds remaining in regulation. The Kings had the best home record in the NHL during the regular season (31-6-4). The Oilers (23-16-2) tied for the sixth best road record.

"We've been confident all year on home ice and the crowd has been great in the playoffs," Byfield said. "We just have to use that to our advantage and start the way that we've been doing and just keep that for the full 60 (minutes)."

Edmonton is 6-4 at Los Angeles in the playoffs over the past four seasons.

"We have to win at least one game here, and ideally, it would be Game 5," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think our mindset is to come out with a strong start and not trail early. Obviously when you have the lead, it's a lot easier to play the game from there. I think it's important for us to play with the same desperation and hunger we have played with when we were trailing."

Teams that win Game 5 when a best-of-7 series is tied have gone on to win the series 79.2 percent of the time (357-94).

Here is a breakdown of Game 5:

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl has an 18-game point streak against the Kings in the playoffs (17 goals, 18 assists) including nine points (three goals, six assists) in this series. The forward has 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) in 22 career playoff games against Los Angeles. Calvin Pickard will start his third consecutive playoff game for Edmonton after taking over for Stuart Skinner in relief in Game 2. Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice in Game 4. He has 65 points (17 goals, 48 assists) in 57 playoff games over the past four seasons, which is the most among all defensemen in the NHL over that period.

Kings: Los Angeles has used predominately three lines and four defensemen through the first four games of the series. Kings coach Jim Hiller said it probably had an effect on his team in Game 4 when they were outshot 17-7 in overtime, but does not think it will carry over into Game 5. Defenseman Jordan Spence will return to the lineup after sitting out Game 4. He played 2:55 in Game 3. Defenseman Jacob Moverare played 2:26 in Game 4, while forwards Jeff Malott (2:27), Trevor Lewis (5:19) and Samuel Helenius (1:44) also saw limited minutes in the game.

Oilers, Kings series tied 2-2 in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Number to know: 100. Drew Doughty will play his 100th game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Kings, the most by a Los Angeles defenseman. He has 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists). Doughty trails only forward Anze Kopitar, who will play his 102nd playoff game for the Kings on Tuesday.

What to look for: Has the Oilers power play come back to life? Edmonton has four power-play goals in its past two games after not scoring in the first two. The Oilers were 4-for-5 with the man advantage combined in Games 3 and 4. Will Adrian Kempe have another big game offensively? The Kings forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) in the first three games, but did not have a point in Game 4.

What they are saying

"At the end of the day, we're finding ways to win. It hasn't always been the prettiest ways, but sometimes that's the way it goes in the playoffs. All you look for in the playoffs is wins, but you want to emphasize good starts, get out to some leads and put some pressure on them." -- Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak

"Obviously we would have liked to have been up 3-1, but overall, we played two solid games on the road and should have won at least one game there. That wasn't the case, but we come back home where we've been good all year and we showed the first two games how good we can be at home. It's a tied series, best-of-3 now and we'll take it." -- Kings forward Adrian Kempe

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Trent Frederic -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Moverare, Akil Thomas

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers will use the same lineup from Game 4. … Spence will enter the lineup and replace Moverare after being scratched for Game 4. … Hiller would not confirm any other lineup changes, but Turcotte is likely to replace Lewis after being scratched for the past three games. Lewis stayed out late for extra work following an optional skate Tuesday.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report

