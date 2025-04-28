Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers complete comeback against Kings in Game 4

Draisaitl scored on a rebound from the bottom of the right circle after Evan Bouchard, who scored twice in the third period, tied it with 29 seconds left in the third.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2. Game 5 is in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET, FDSNW, MAX, TBS, TVAS2, SN, CBC).

Draisaitl had three assists, Connor McDavid had two assists and Corey Perry scored for the Oilers, the third seed from the Pacific. Calvin Pickard made 38 saves.

Darcy Kuemper made 44 saves, and Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, the second seed from the Pacific Division. Phillip Danault had two assists.

Bouchard scored with 29 seconds left in the third period to tie it 3-3 with Pickard pulled for an extra attacker. He one-timed a pass from Draiasitl to the point and shot high blocker side on Kuemper to force overtime.

Bouchard closed it to 3-2 at 7:51 of the third period, when he sent the puck toward the crease, and it bounced in off the skate of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty for his third goal in two games.

Moore made it 1-0 Kings at 10:35 of the first period. He stopped a clearing attempt by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse along the right boards, then took a behind-the-back pass from Phillip Danault and skated in to the right dot before sending a wrist shot through Pickard’s legs.

Foegele extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:31 of the second period, after Danault stripped the puck from Connor Brown in the offensive zone and passed ahead to Foegele, who got in behind Nurse and jammed the puck past Pickard’s pad.

Perry closed the gap to 2-1 on the power play at 4:11, taking a pass from Draisaitl to the left side of the net and following up an initial backhand shot by batting down the rebound in midair and then jabbing it past Kuemper.

Fiala made it 3-1 at 7:32, knocking down a breakaway pass from Alex Laferriere at the blue line and lifting the puck in off of Pickard’s right arm.