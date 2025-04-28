Oilers ‘never going to quit,’ rally for Game 4 OT win against Kings

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid welcomes those who question the resolve of the Edmonton Oilers.
It motivates the Oilers captain to prove them wrong.
“I’m sure there’s lots of people that are doubting us still, but we like it that way,” McDavid said Sunday. “Lots of people are counting us out, but we’re fighting to beat a good team. They’re a good team, they really are, and we’re fighting.”
That fight was on display when the Oilers rallied for a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 at Rogers Place to even up the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round.
Down 3-1 in the third period and facing going back to Los Angeles down 3-1 in the series, the Oilers got two goals from defenseman Evan Bouchard, the tying goal coming with 29 seconds left in regulation, before Leon Draisaitl won it with 1:42 left in the first overtime.
It was the second straight game the Oilers battled back from third-period deficits against the Kings, who were 35-1-2 when leading after the second period during the regular season.
Game 5 is at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET, FDSNW, MAX, TBS, TVAS2, SN, CBC).
“We have a strong belief in here, a strong belief that we’re never out,” McDavid said. “People are doubting us. We’re putting ourselves in bad spots, but we’re working, we’re digging our way out and trying to find ways to win games and obviously, we found a way to tonight. It’s not the recipe for success but I’m proud of everyone, we found a way tonight.”