Skinner finding comfort zone late in 1st season with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Jeff Skinner is starting to find a comfort zone with the Edmonton Oilers.

After navigating his way through uncertainty about his role in his first season with the Oilers and sitting out as a healthy scratch 10 times, the forward feels he is turning the corner.

“I think you just try and manage the ebbs and flows of the season and I’m still trying to work on things and get better, and you want to try and help the team as best you can,” Skinner said. “Every player goes through that, whether or not you’re a goal scorer or whatever your role on the team is, you go through spurts where you get good looks, and the puck doesn’t go in.”

Skinner is coming off his first two-goal game with the Oilers as they host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN). He scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Skinner is expected to get an increase in ice time and power-play opportunity against Seattle with star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl out injured. McDavid has a lower-body injury and Draisaitl has an undisclosed injury, and both are expected to be out for up to a week.

“No one can replace [Draisaitl] and [McDavid], but other guys can handle more responsibilities and more jobs,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The window of opportunity comes at a good time for Skinner, who is feeling as comfortable as he’s been in an Oilers jersey. Now in his 15th season, having played 1,065 games, the 32-year-old is still looking for his first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was one of the reasons he signed with Edmonton.

And while the road to the postseason has not been smooth for Skinner, he and the Oilers are hoping it ends with a Stanley Cup championship.

“It’s not something I’ve experienced before, but I know when I get a chance to get in there, I’m trying to help the team win, that’s kind of my mindset,” Skinner said. “I’ve seen older guys go through the same situation. I think that’s my main mindset, is to just be ready, be a good teammate, practice hard and when you get the opportunity, you try and seize it.”