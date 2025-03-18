Walman using offensive skill, size to fit in well with Oilers after trade from Sharks

EDMONTON -- Jake Walman is fitting in well with the Edmonton Oilers and is happy to be reunited with childhood teammate Connor McDavid.
The defenseman was acquired by Edmonton in a trade with the San Jose Sharks for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Carl Berglund on March 7.
Walman will play his sixth game with the Oilers when Edmonton faces the Utah Hockey Club at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN).
"You can compare it to a dream kind of, when you walk in and see things here for the first time," Walman said shortly after arriving in Edmonton. "I got to pinch myself a little bit. It's cool for me being back and seeing Connor. I know a bunch of guys from this team and there are some new faces, so I'm excited."
Walman played with and against McDavid as a youth in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. The 29-year-old went on to play with Providence College and was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round (No. 82) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
He was traded from St. Louis to the Detroit Red Wings on March 21, 2022, and was acquired by San Jose on June 25, 2024. His 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 50 games with the Sharks already were an NHL career-high, and he has two assists and is a plus-4 in five games with the Oilers.
"He's more physical than I thought, that's what I've noticed," McDavid said prior to a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. "He has a big body (6-foot-1, 218 pounds), and he skates well. I think everybody knew he was good with the puck, but he's a little more physical than I thought."
The Oilers are hoping the addition of Walman helps them go on another long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Final last season.
Edmonton was looking to shore up its blue line heading down the stretch of the regular season and felt Walman would be a perfect fit. He has one season remaining on the three-year, $10.2 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) he signed with Detroit on Feb. 28, 2023.