Bouchard scores 30 seconds into OT, Oilers defeat Stars

Following a hooking penalty to Wyatt Johnston, Bouchard collected the puck off a face-off win and shot past goalie Jake Oettinger from the high slot 30 seconds into overtime.

“We knew they were a good team. We had to play a really good game, and we did that” Bouchard said. “That’s what makes us so special, we can compete against any team. Now we know what we have in here.”

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for the Oilers (32-18-1), who have won six in a row past regulation.

“In the second period, Dallas started taking over and was probably the better team. We regrouped after the second period, and we were able to play a really strong third. A lot of credit to the guys,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We talked about how good Dallas is off the rush and how they score a lot of goals in that way, and I thought we did a really good job on the forecheck with the defense pinching, knowing when not to. The biggest thing is probably the forwards and how they work to get back.”

Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists, and Mason Marchment and Thomas Harley each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (34-14-7), who have points in four straight (3-0-1). Oettinger made 20 saves and had his seven-game winning streak end.

“I didn’t mind our last 40 minutes. I thought we did some good things, started to take the game over for some stretches. They’re an opportunistic team. If you take penalties, they’re going to make you pay. That’s what happened in the end,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “It's a big point at the end of the day against a good team. I feel like we left a point on the table tonight. I thought we could have gotten two, and I think our group’s probably disappointed we didn’t get two.”