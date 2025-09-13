McDavid walks out with Morgan Wallen at Edmonton concert

Connor McDavid hung with his favorite artist on Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers captain walked out with Morgan Wallen during the country singer’s first of two stops at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton to wrap up his “I’m the Problem” tour.

Wallen posted a video of the moment on his Instagram. Later in the show, the singer threw on a McDavid jersey on stage.

During the tour, the country music singer began a “walk out” tradition where famous guests accompany him to the stage in each city.

Some of those guests included Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium, George Kittle and Trent Williams at Levi’s Field and Marshawn Lynch at Lumen Field.

Back in 2023, McDavid revealed to us his love for Morgan Wallen.

"Anything Morgan Wallen," McDavid told NHL.com when asked about his favorite summer anthem in that 2023 interview. "I just went to a Morgan Wallen show, it was amazing."

Looks like things haven't changed over the last two years.