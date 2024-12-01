Kapanen scores 1st with Oilers in victory against Avalanche

Skinner makes 27 saves, Edmonton wins 3rd straight; Kovalenko has goal for Colorado

Oilers at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Kasperi Kapanen scored his first goal with the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Kapanen was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 19.

Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored a goal for the Oilers (13-9-2), who have won three straight games, including 4-3 in overtime at Utah on Friday. Connor McDavid had an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

Nikolai Kovalenko scored for the Avalanche (13-12-0), who have lost three of their past four games. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves in his second start in as many days. Georgiev started in Colorado’s 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Kovalenko scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0 Colorado at 7:02 of the first period. He one-timed a pass from Artturi Lehkonen at the bottom of the right circle.

Kapanen tied it 1-1 when he one-timed McDavid’s cross-crease pass at the far side of the net at 11:48 of the first period.

Podkolzin scored to make it 2-1 Edmonton when he deflected Troy Stecher’s shot from the blue line through Georgiev at 13:48 of the second period.

Kulak extended the lead to 3-1 with a snap shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic at 3:56 of the third period.

Nugent-Hopkins scored into the empty net at 18:28 for the 4-1 final.

