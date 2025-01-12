Hyman scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Oilers rally past Blackhawks

Breaks tie at 7:18, Podkolzin has 2 points; Bedard point streak ends at 9 for Chicago

Oilers at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal on the power play at 7:18 of the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.

Hyman put in the rebound of Leon Draisaitl’s shot to break a 3-3 tie.

Vasily Podkolzin had a goal and an assist, and Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers (26-13-3), who have won five of six. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (14-27-2), who have lost two in a row and three of four. Connor Bedard's NHL long nine-game point streak came to an end.

Chicago was coming off a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Teravainen gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period. Jason Dickinson passed the puck out from the left corner, and Teravainen scored on a one-timer from the slot.

Foligno made it 2-0 at 15:01 when he put the puck in from right off the crease after a shot from Teravainen deflected off the end board.

Podkolzin cut it 2-1 at 22 seconds of the second period. Viktor Arvidsson passed the puck in front to Podkolzin, who tapped it in.

Ryan Donato extended it to 3-1 at 10:03, scoring on a turnaround shot from the slot to restore Chicago’s two-goal lead.

Adam Henrique made it 3-2 at 15:49 with a tip-in of Ty Emberson’s shot from the high slot.

Corey Perry tied it 3-3 at 17:30, taking the puck in the left face-off circle and skating into the slot to score.

