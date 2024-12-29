ANAHEIM -- Ryan Strome scored the tie-breaking goal with 2:36 left in the third period for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center on Sunday.
Ducks score 4 straight, rally past Oilers
Strome breaks tie late in 3rd period; Draisaitl, McDavid run point streaks to 11 for Edmonton
Play briefly continued after Strome came out from behind the net and banked the puck off the pad of Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard and across the goal line, but during a break in play the goal was awarded after video review by The Situation Room, making it 4-3.
Mason McTavish scored into an empty net with 52 seconds left for the 5-3 final. Anaheim scored the final four goals of the game.
McTavish, Cutter Gauthier and Robby Fabbri each had a goal and assist, and Lukas Dostal made 20 saves in his second start in two days for the Ducks (14-17-4), who were coming off a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers here Saturday.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (21-12-3), who have lost two in a row for the first time since Nov 16-18. Pickard made 27 saves.
Edmonton lost 4-3 in overtime at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Draisaitl and McDavid combined on a power-play goal to extend their point streaks to 11 games and give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period. McDavid fed Draisaitl in the right circle, and his one-timer went off Dostal's glove and across the goal line.
Bouchard made it 2-0 at 11:49, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.
Gauthier cut it to 2-1 at 13:52. He brought the puck down the left side and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Draisaitl pushed the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 9:10 of the second period after McDavid fed him out of the left corner for a one-timer at the right hash marks. It was Draisaitl’s NHL-leading 26th goal.
Anaheim cut it to 3-2 at 12:19 when a wrist shot from the right point by Drew Helleson went off the blade of Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse and into the net.
Fabbri tied it 3-3 at 17:33 with a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from McTavish.