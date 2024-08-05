Cristall focused on building bright future with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Andrew Cristall couldn’t be blamed if he felt a sense of deja vu after his most recent Western Hockey League season ended.

After producing 95 points (39 goals, 54 assists) in 54 games (1.76 points per game) in 2022-23, the Washington Capitals forward prospect returned to Kelowna last season and had 111 points (40 goals, 71 assists) in 62 games (1.79 points per game), good for fifth in WHL scoring.

“I thought Andrew had an exceptional year,” Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said. “He continued to produce a lot of points. I think he rounded out his game a little bit more also, as far as playing a little bit better away from the puck.”

The 19-year-old, selected by Washington in the second round (No. 40) of the 2023 NHL Draft, had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 11 WHL playoff games.

“I think definitely a hard-working summer for sure, preparing for the start of the year definitely helped me,” Cristall said during Capitals development camp in July. “Confidence helped me a lot. I think those things helped me have a pretty good year.”

Once the WHL season ended, Cristall joined Hershey of the American Hockey League as a “black ace” during the team’s playoff run that culminated with a second straight Calder Cup championship.

“They’re obviously an unbelievable team, a playoff hockey team, and that’s where every player wants to be,” Cristall said. “I learned how they treat their bodies, take care of themselves, and how they’re just kind of meshing as a team and how everybody works for the guys beside them.”

In addition to attending his second development camp, Cristall has been working with power skating coach Barb Aidelbaum in Vancouver. With development camp behind him, Cristall’s summer will include work on the ice and to add muscle to his 5-foot-10, 172-pound frame.

“I think Andrew did as much as he could as far as his growth this year,” Mahoney said. “It’ll be good for him to have a good summer in the weight room and build up his strength. We’ll see where he’s at when we have training camp, but really happy with how he did.”

Cristall, who does not turn 20 until February, is too young to start the season in Hershey. He could make the Capitals roster out of training camp or more likely be sent back to Kelowna to fine-tune his game.

“Definitely a lot of strength and corner battles and puck battles,” Cristall said of his goals for this seaosn. “A big thing I’m working on this summer is my stick, where to put it and kind of how to get the upper hand on stronger and bigger players, kind of win the puck battles.”