McIlrath signs 2-year, $1.6 million contract with Capitals

Defenseman will get $800,000 annually, could have been unrestricted free agent

Dylan McIlrath signs 2 year contract with WSH

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dylan McIlrath signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $800,000.

The 32-year-old defenseman could have been an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has two assists in 11 games this season.

The Capitals (47-15-9) visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE) holding one-point lead over the Winnipeg Jets for first in the NHL and with captain Alex Ovechkin six goals from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for most in NHL history.

McIlrath has been with the Capitals organization since 2021 and was captain of their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey that won the Calder Cup in 2023 and '24. The No. 10 pick by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Draft has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 86 regular-season games for the Capitals, Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings and no points in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

