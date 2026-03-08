Kleven fined maximum for cross-checking in Senators game

Defenseman penalized $4,166.67 for actions against Kraken forward McCann

kleven-fined-cross-checking

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven has been fined $4,166.67, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann during NHL Game No. 1000 in Seattle on Saturday, March 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 16:35 of the third period. Kleven was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and game misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

