Marshall dies at 92, last survivor of Canadiens' 5-time Cup champion dynasty

The Canadiens had high hopes for Marshall, based on his fine junior and minor-professional offensive output.

But Marshall, slotted by coach Dick Irvin Sr. between wings Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Bert Olmstead, broke his ankle in 1954 during training camp and played sparingly with senior-league Montreal before he could rejoin the Canadiens.

By then his prime position was lost, and Marshall was deployed by coach Irvin as a checker, penalty-killer and almost as a fill-in, as he was by Blake when the latter became coach in 1955-56.

Blake immediately led the Canadiens to their unprecedented five consecutive Stanley Cup titles, Marshall a key player on all five champions.

An efficient goal-scorer, he played the defensive role his coaches wanted without a murmur of protest, and he was one of the best of his generation.

"I could do it, as simple as that," he told NHL.com in 2017, speaking of being recast as a checker. "In the minor leagues, I killed penalties and scored goals. In the NHL, I killed penalties but didn't get the opportunity to score many.

“I knew I could play hockey, any position, and if I had to do what my coaches wanted to get on the ice, I'd do that. I had no problem with it."

The Canadiens of that era, he said, were simply expected to win, and a season without a Stanley Cup parade was viewed as a failure.

Marshall, who said with a laugh of his trade from Montreal to New York that he "was going from a team that was very good to a team that wasn't so good," recalled Blake as a coach who was "very good" with his players, a ferociously intense man who had his own way of doing things.

“We worked for those championships, don’t you worry,” Talbot said of the unbeatable Canadiens dynasty. “Before every game, we were afraid of losing. We worked so hard and the harder we worked, the more we won. We had a super team, all the players were like brothers, OK? Everybody went everywhere together; we never had a fight.

“The money we made wasn’t much, but it was better than lots of people. Lots of good players never won the Stanley Cup -- Gilbert Perreault, Marcel Dionne, Rod Gilbert, Jean Ratelle, Bill Gadsby … all good players. You have to be in the right place at the right moment.”