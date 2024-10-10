Marshall dies at 92, last survivor of Canadiens' 5-time Cup champion dynasty

Don Marshall, the last surviving member of the Montreal Canadiens’ historic 1956-60 Stanley Cup-winning dynasty, has died. He was 92.
A remarkable 12 players, along with general manager Frank Selke Sr. and coach Toe Blake, were members of all five of the Canadiens’ unprecedented run of five consecutive championships, a record that seems likely to stand forever.
Defenseman Jean-Guy Talbot, the second-last of the 12 surviving players, died in February.
The historic dozen, with Marshall: Jacques Plante, Henri Richard, Dickie Moore, Doug Harvey, Jean Beliveau, Bernie Geoffrion, Tom Johnson, Bob Turner, Maurice Richard, Talbot and Claude Provost.
Marshall, a native of Montreal-district Verdun, made his National Hockey League debut in 1951-52, playing one game with the Canadiens before he found a permanent role with the team during the 1954-55 season.
An excellent goal-scorer with soft hands around the net, Marshall was cast in a largely checking role with talent-rich Montreal, playing behind fellow centers Beliveau and Henri Richard.
Marshall would play 585 games with the Canadiens between 1951-63, with 254 points (114 goals, 140 assists) and had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 78 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Montreal. He skated primarily on a line with Phil Goyette and Provost during his tenure there.