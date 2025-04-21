Devils need to ‘trust our instincts’ in Game 2 against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The New Jersey Devils didn’t skate on Monday, instead took the day to reassess what happened in their 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday and figure what they can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"There's a few different things that really stood out,'" Keefe said. "Our ability to get out of our zone, which we knew was going to be a great challenge in this series. I thought at times we were able to accomplish that, but clearly not enough. When you don't get out and get through against these guys, they turn on you, and they can turn it into a barrage of chances or shots against."

It’s one of the several issues that need to be addressed and improved upon before Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

"They're a fast team and they forecheck hard," Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom said. "I thought they played a good game, and I think we didn't really come up to our standard. These are the games you want to play. I think we're all excited to get back out there again and get another crack at it."

Markstrom, playing his first postseason game since 2021-22 with the Calgary Flames, made 41 saves in a game Carolina controlled for long stretches.

In addition to successfully navigating out of their end in Game 2, sustaining offensive-zone time is the next item on the checklist. It’s easier said than done, particularly since New Jersey scored the seventh-fewest 5-on-5 goals during the regular season with 149. Maintaining puck possession and creating offensive chances where it matters most could also force Carolina into mistakes.

"We just got to try to have a little more confidence, hold onto pucks more because they're playing us 1-on-1 and I think just throwing the puck away is not good enough," said Devils captain Nico Hischier, who scored the lone goal for New Jersey in Game 1. "I think we just got to execute a little better and trust our instincts."