Devils hoping Stillman can be ‘long-term contributor’ for franchise

NEWARK, N.J. -- It took Chase Stillman one season in the American Hockey League to fully understand the player he needs to become at the next level for the New Jersey Devils.

“There’s a little bit more of my ceiling I think I can hit, and a lot of that just comes with confidence and opportunity,” said the 21-year-old forward, who was selected by the Devils with the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. “I finished my first year and now get another full summer in the gym to get bigger and stronger and work on the things that I’ve been told to do.”

Stillman (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) had 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 54 games for Utica of the AHL last season, and his production and workmanlike performance did not go unnoticed by New Jersey’s managerial team.

“We absolutely believe that in time Chase is going to be able to contribute to our core group in New Jersey, whether it’s at some point this season or possibly his third pro season,” Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon said during the team’s development camp on July 2. “He’s got the skating ability, he definitely has the compete level, something that was probably the most impressive thing in Utica for a 20-year-old coming out of junior hockey in that tough North Division of the AHL.”

Stillman is the son of former NHL forward Cory Stillman, who played 16 seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice, with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 and the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He is also the younger brother of Hurricanes defenseman Riley Stillman.

“Dad was a sixth overall pick (by the Calgary Flames in the 1992 NHL Draft), but I’m pretty sure he played two full years in the minors,” Chase said. “It just goes to show that it doesn’t really matter when you get in. It’s all about getting your foot in the door and then it’s up to you to stay there. Somebody’s always coming for your job.”

Stillman, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Aug. 20, 2021, is expected to play his second season in Utica, but not before attending training camp with New Jersey in September.

“Chase is very sincere about how he goes about his business. He’s a hardworking kid,” Utica coach Kevin Dineen said. “He’s on the ice early, wants to take strides to get better. He’s had some injury challenges, and that’s part of the package when you play the game the way he does. There aren’t many confrontations he shies away from, so that’s going to be part of the package for him to be an impactful player.

“I think he realizes exactly how he has to play, and sometimes it’s not going to show up on the score sheet, but given his skill set and the way he’s moving forward, we’re really excited that he’s going to be a long-term contributor here in Newark.”

Stillman can play wing or center and has the ability to contribute on the power play, which he did in Utica last season. He said he appreciates what Dineen has done to help advance his game.

“My dad said to me coming into Utica that if you play the way you’re supposed to play, Kevin Dineen’s going to respect you,” Stillman said. “Kevin obviously fought for every inch that he got in the NHL, and that’s something that I’m going to have to do.

“I think he kind of sees that a little bit and he’s worked with me. It’s fun to kind of model my game after somebody so close to me.”