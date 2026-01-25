Compher scores twice, Red Wings surge past Jets

Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson made 25 saves to win his eighth straight start for the Red Wings (32-16-5), who have a five-game point streak (4-0-1). Andrew Copp had two assists.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane had an assist to reach 1,373 NHL points and is two points from passing Mike Modano for the most by a United States-born player.

Cole Koepke scored for the Jets (20-24-7), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Koepke gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 10:08 of the first period. Following a face-off win by Morgan Barron in the left circle, Logan Stanley took a slap shot from the point that hit Koepke in the slot before the forward turned and backhanded the loose puck into the open right side of the net.

Koepke’s goal ended a span of 235:48 between 5-on-5 goals for the Jets, dating to a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 17, when Nino Niederreiter scored at 2:28 of the third period.

Compher tied it 1-1 at 15:50 of the second period, five seconds after a Red Wings power play expired. Copp won a battle for the puck behind the net and pushed it in front, where Compher jammed it in off Hellebuyck’s pad.

Compher then put Detroit up 2-1 at 1:43 of the third, finishing a 3-on-2 rush with linemates Emmitt Finnie and James van Riemsdyk.

Raymond pushed the lead to 3-1 at 8:11 when his sweeping shot from in front deflected off Hellebuyck’s stick, popped over the goalie and went in off the crossbar.

Alex DeBrincat shot into an empty net to make it 4-1 at 18:11, and Kasper scored on the rush at 18:43 for the 5-1 final.