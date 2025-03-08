Protas has 3 points, Capitals rally past Red Wings

Alex Ovechkin remains 10 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history, and with 1,599 career points, one shy of becoming the 11th player to reach 1,600 points.

Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider scored for the Red Wings (30-27-6), who have lost five straight and were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. Lucas Raymond had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

"We just got to get a win, get off the schneid, find a way to win and then continue to find ways to win, not find ways to lose,” Larkin said. “We're not scoring enough. We've got to get to the hard areas. Tonight, we didn't shoot. We had a good start, and then we stopped shooting the puck and that cost us.”

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the first period, scoring from behind the goal line when his shot deflected in off Thompson’s mask.

Seider made it 2-0 at 7:00 when he scored five-hole on a slap shot from the top of the slot on a power play.

"Great start for us,” Red Wings forward Patrick Kane said. “You couldn't ask for a better start, and we got one on the power play and a 2-0 lead. We played well in the first, had some other looks too and just kind of lost momentum as the game went on.”

Taylor Raddysh pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 18:39 when he knocked in his own rebound in front.

“I thought one of the key moments in the game was the Raddysh goal because it was not good in the first period,” Carbery said. “And the guys knew that. We needed something to give us a little momentum.”

Protas tied the score 2-2 with a short-handed goal 51 seconds into the third period when he gathered in a loose puck in the defensive zone, skated down the left side and beat Talbot far side from the left circle.

Jakob Chychrun gave Washington a 3-2 lead at 1:57, scoring through a screen from the point.

Protas made it 4-2 at 5:17, taking a tap pass from Connor McMichael on the rush and scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.

“I think once we got to Caps hockey, once we got to executing our game plan, getting pucks in, wearing them down,” Wilson said. “Obviously they played yesterday so as we felt that momentum shift we were kind of just blood in the water and wanted to just keep taking it to them.”