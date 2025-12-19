Red Wings at Capitals projected lineups

RED WINGS (19-13-3) at CAPITALS (19-11-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Seider (maintenance day) did not practice on Friday but is expected to play. … Ryan Leonard practiced Friday wearing a regular jersey, but Capitals coach coach Spencer Carbery was noncommittal on a timeline for the forward’s return. … LaPierre is expected to return after missing a 4-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday because of an illness. … Miroshnichenko, a forward, was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League and forward Bogdan Trineyev was loaned to Hershey.