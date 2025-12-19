Red Wings at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (19-13-3) at CAPITALS (19-11-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Seider (maintenance day) did not practice on Friday but is expected to play. … Ryan Leonard practiced Friday wearing a regular jersey, but Capitals coach coach Spencer Carbery was noncommittal on a timeline for the forward’s return. … LaPierre is expected to return after missing a 4-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday because of an illness. … Miroshnichenko, a forward, was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League and forward Bogdan Trineyev was loaned to Hershey.

