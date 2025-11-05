Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights shut out Red Wings

It was Schmid’s second NHL shutout; the first came with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 25, 2023.

Ivan Barbashev scored for the Golden Knights (7-2-3), who have won two of their last three.

John Gibson made 33 saves for the Red Wings (9-5-0), who have lost two of three.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 13:45 of the second period. He lifted the puck over Gibson off the rebound of a Brandon Saad shot.

Schmid preserved the 1-0 lead by making two saves on Alex DeBrincat at 3:03 of the third period. Schmid blocked the first shot with his body before swatting away DeBrincat’s tip-in attempt on the rebound.

Jeremy Lauzon looked to have scored his first goal with the Golden Knights at 15:06 of the third period, but Detroit challenged, and video review determined Brett Howden was offside when he lost control of the puck on the zone entry.

Gibson stopped a pair of Saad shots at 17:25 to keep the game 1-0.

Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin returned after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury. He had three shots on goal in 22:40 of ice time.