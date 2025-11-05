Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights shut out Red Wings

Barbashev scores lone goal for Vegas; Gibson stops 33 shots for Detroit

Red Wings at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Akira Schmid made 24 saves for his first shutout with the Vegas Golden Knights in a 1-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

It was Schmid’s second NHL shutout; the first came with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 25, 2023.

Ivan Barbashev scored for the Golden Knights (7-2-3), who have won two of their last three.

John Gibson made 33 saves for the Red Wings (9-5-0), who have lost two of three.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 13:45 of the second period. He lifted the puck over Gibson off the rebound of a Brandon Saad shot.

Schmid preserved the 1-0 lead by making two saves on Alex DeBrincat at 3:03 of the third period. Schmid blocked the first shot with his body before swatting away DeBrincat’s tip-in attempt on the rebound.

Jeremy Lauzon looked to have scored his first goal with the Golden Knights at 15:06 of the third period, but Detroit challenged, and video review determined Brett Howden was offside when he lost control of the puck on the zone entry.

Gibson stopped a pair of Saad shots at 17:25 to keep the game 1-0.

Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin returned after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury. He had three shots on goal in 22:40 of ice time.

Latest News

Kuemper makes 23 saves, Kings shut out Jets for 1st home win

Gauthier gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks score 7 to pull away from Panthers

Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

Olofsson scores twice, Avalanche cool off Lightning

Rantanen, Stars rally past Oilers, extend point streak to 7

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres

Wilson says making Canada Olympic roster 'would mean the world'

Mailbag: Maple Leafs still trying to find way without Marner; next Makar contract

Mammoth GM discusses team’s strong start, growth in Utah with NHL.com

Kennedy's pep talk to Maple Leafs from atop goal net captured in famous photo

Flyers recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Khusnutdinov, Bruins rally past Islanders in shootout

Kochetkov makes 25 saves in season debut, Hurricanes shut out Rangers

Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today