Red Wings at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (9-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-2-3)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Austin Watson

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Brett Howden

Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindblom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Hanifin is expected to play after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury, and Sissons is also expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Holtz, a forward, would enter the lineup if Sissons is unable to play.

