Red Wings at Golden Knights projected lineups

RED WINGS (9-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-2-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Austin Watson
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Brett Howden
Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindblom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Hanifin is expected to play after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury, and Sissons is also expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Holtz, a forward, would enter the lineup if Sissons is unable to play.