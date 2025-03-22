Red Wings at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (32-30-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (40-20-8)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

William Lagesson -- Justin Holl

Petr Mrazek

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Brogan Rafferty, Dominik Shine

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Victor Olofsson, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. … Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Gustafsson, a defenseman, will be out long term and Soderblom, a forward, is day to day and traveled with the team. ... The Red Wings recalled Watson and Rafferty, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Golden Knights are expected to use the same line combinations and defense pairs that finished a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … Roy moves down to fourth-line center and Howden moves to third-line left wing.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Gustafsson out long-term for Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rangers celebrate Sam Rosen’s retirement with special pregame ceremony

CHL notebook: Penguins prospect Howe blossoming after WHL trade to Calgary

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Jeff Skinner finding comfort zone late in 1st season with Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Panthers, 7 goals from mark

Crosby has 2 points, Penguins defeat Blue Jackets

Tavares continuing to hold off Father Time for Maple Leafs

Wizards guard Poole rocks red Ovechkin jersey before game

NHL Buzz: Brodin could return for Wild against Sabres

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 22 

Ovechkin goal chase fun to watch, Backstrom says

Bedard sees positives for Blackhawks despite difficult season

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons for Blues' resurgence

Draisaitl, McDavid each out up to 1 week for Oilers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 21