Red Wings at Golden Knights projected lineups

RED WINGS (32-30-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (40-20-8)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

William Lagesson -- Justin Holl

Petr Mrazek

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Brogan Rafferty, Dominik Shine

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Victor Olofsson, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. … Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Gustafsson, a defenseman, will be out long term and Soderblom, a forward, is day to day and traveled with the team. ... The Red Wings recalled Watson and Rafferty, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Golden Knights are expected to use the same line combinations and defense pairs that finished a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … Roy moves down to fourth-line center and Howden moves to third-line left wing.