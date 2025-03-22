Red Wings at Golden Knights projected lineups

RED WINGS (32-30-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (40-20-8)
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
William Lagesson -- Justin Holl
Petr Mrazek
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Brogan Rafferty, Dominik Shine
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Victor Olofsson, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. … Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Gustafsson, a defenseman, will be out long term and Soderblom, a forward, is day to day and traveled with the team. ... The Red Wings recalled Watson and Rafferty, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Golden Knights are expected to use the same line combinations and defense pairs that finished a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … Roy moves down to fourth-line center and Howden moves to third-line left wing.