Coach’s Challenge: DET @ VGK – 15:06 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Detroit

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined that Vegas’ Brett Howden preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to Jeremy Lauzon’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 4:57 (15:03 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

Olofsson scores twice, Avalanche cool off Lightning

Rantanen, Stars rally past Oilers, extend point streak to 7

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres

Wilson says making Canada Olympic roster 'would mean the world'

Mailbag: Maple Leafs still trying to find way without Marner; next Makar contract

Mammoth GM discusses team’s strong start, growth in Utah with NHL.com

Kennedy's pep talk to Maple Leafs from atop goal net captured in famous photo

Flyers recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Khusnutdinov, Bruins rally past Islanders in shootout

Kochetkov makes 25 saves in season debut, Hurricanes shut out Rangers

Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars players attend ‘Monday Night Football’ for 2027 Stadium Series news

Hurricanes' young defensemen 'learning on the fly'