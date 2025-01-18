Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

Status report

Motte, a forward, will not be available for the remainder of the four-game road trip after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Lyon, a goalie who has missed four games, could be activated from injured reserve as early as Sunday. ... Cernak, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... McDonagh did not participate in the Lightning morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but will play.