Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

By NHL.com
RED WINGS (21-19-4) at LIGHTNING (24-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSUN

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body); Erik Cernak (lower body)

Status report

Motte, a forward, will not be available for the remainder of the four-game road trip after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Lyon, a goalie who has missed four games, could be activated from injured reserve as early as Sunday. ... Cernak, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... McDonagh did not participate in the Lightning morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but will play.

