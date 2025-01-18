Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (21-19-4) at LIGHTNING (24-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSUN
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body), Tyler Motte (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body); Erik Cernak (lower body)
Status report
Motte, a forward, will not be available for the remainder of the four-game road trip after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Lyon, a goalie who has missed four games, could be activated from injured reserve as early as Sunday. ... Cernak, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... McDonagh did not participate in the Lightning morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but will play.