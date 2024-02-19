Chiarot's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Kraken

Chiarot took a pass from Dylan Larkin in the slot and beat Joey Daccord to give the Red Wings (29-20-6) their second straight win.

Patrick Kane's assist on Moritz Seider's first-period goal was his 800th in the NHL, joining Phil Housley (894) and Mike Modano (813) as one of three United States-born players to reach the milestone. It also made him the second active player with 800 assists (Sidney Crosby, 976) and extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) since returning from a lower-body injury Feb. 10.

Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong scored, and Alex Lyon made 38 saves for the Red Wings.

Jared McCann scored twice to extend his point streak to five games (four goals, two assists), and Joey Daccord made 28 saves for the Kraken (23-21-11), who have lost four of six.

Seider made it 1-0 at 13:30 of the first when he one-timed Kane's pass from the point and used Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen as a screen.

McCann tied it 1-1 at 18:32 with a power-play goal from the left face-off dot after taking a feed from Vince Dunn.

Raymond made it 2-1 at 7:18 of the second by putting a rebound into an open net.

McCann scored his second goal to tie it 2-2 at 10:51, sweeping a rebound through Lyon from the top of the crease.

Sprong put Detroit back ahead 3-2 off a 2-on-1 rush with Christian Fischer at 15:58. It was Sprong's first game in Seattle after he played 82 games for the Kraken over the past two seasons and signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on July 1.

Jaden Schwartz tied it 3-3 at 7:25 of the third. With a delayed penalty coming for Detroit, Yanni Gourde's fake made Lyon go down and left Schwartz with an open net.