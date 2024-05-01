3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

DALLAS -- Goalie Adin Hill will start for the Vegas Golden Knights as they shake up their lineup for Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

Forward Pavel Dorofeyev and defenseman Ben Hutton also will make their series debuts for the Golden Knights, who will try mostly new forward lines and defense pairs after two straight losses.

“It's a little bit about the energy, the newness of the guys coming in,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It gives us maybe a little bit of juice, right? Hill hasn’t played yet, so you’re hoping, ‘OK, he’s excited to get in there.’ ‘Hutty,’ the same thing. ‘Pav,’ the same thing. So there’s a little bit of that going on.”

Logan Thompson started the first four games for the Golden Knights. He's 2-2 with a 2.35 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Hill went 5-10-0 with a 3.72 GAA and an .875 save percentage in his last 16 regular-season starts and hasn’t played since April 18. But he took over during Game 3 of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers last season and from that point on went 11-4 with a 2.21 goals-against average and .932 save percentage to help lead Vegas to the Stanley Cup.

“I thought Logan has played well, put us in a good spot,” Cassidy said. “It’s 2-2, done his job. Adin has been through this, so that’s a little bit that goes into the decision. There’s an experienced guy that’s come into this situation before, so that’s essentially the thought process.”

Teams that have taken a 3-2 lead in a best-of-7 NHL playoff series have won the series 78.9 percent of the time (348-93).