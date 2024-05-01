Evangelista thrilled to be Predators teammates with idol Schenn

Rookie forward grew up Maple Leafs fan watching veteran defenseman

Evangelista Schenn 1

© Courtesy of Nashville Predators

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VANCOUVER -- Luke Evangelista admits he was a bit starstruck when the Nashville Predators rookie forward got to training camp and met one of his new teammates.

"Luke Schenn was the first jersey I ever had," the 22-year-old said. "First [Maple] Leafs jersey I ever had."

Schenn, a 34-year-old defenseman, was entering his 16th NHL season after signing a three-year contract with the Predators on July 1, 2023. But that conversation with Evangelista might have hit harder than any body check or blocked shot he's dealt with.

Evangelista was a second-round pick (No. 42) by Nashville at the 2020 NHL Draft, 12 years after Schenn went No. 5 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"That one caught me off guard a little bit for sure," Schenn said. "I remember Jamal Mayers telling me when I first broke into the League at 18 years old, he said, 'Hey, always be nice to the 5- and 6-year-olds, one day they're going to be your teammates.' And I didn't really know what he meant by that. But now I understand."

Evangelista has had a lot to enjoy during his first full NHL season. He had 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 80 games, and has one goal in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The chance to spend time around Schenn has been among Evangelista’s favorite parts of life as a pro.

"He always says you never want to meet your idols, but I always tell him, ‘No, you're great. You're way cooler than I thought,’” Evangelista said. “He's been a super fun guy to get to know."

Evangelista has gotten to meet some other hockey legends since his childhood thanks to Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan, his mother's cousin.

"One of the memories I have was he was playing for New York and they're playing in Toronto, my hometown, and he had me and my family come down for morning skate," Evangelista said. "I kind of got that behind-the-scenes access that most kids growing up that age usually don't get. You meet some stars; I remember getting my picture with Jaromir Jagr, that kind of thing. He's been a cool influence, you know, somebody kind of look up to and make you realize the dream is possible."

Evangelista Schenn 2

© Courtesy of Nashville Predators

Schenn helped make another dream come true for Evangelista just before the start of the playoffs.

"A few weeks ago, he actually had me over for dinner and I played mini-sticks with him and his kids for a bit there," Evangelista said. "I remember calling my mom and I was like, ‘You know, if you told the 6-year-old me that I was going to be playing mini-sticks with Luke Schenn, I'd be freaking out.’ So, that was a cool experience."

It's been just as cool for Schenn.

"He's a great young kid and obviously has been playing great for us, just brings a ton of personality to the team," Schenn said. "I love joking around with him. He's a great guy to be around and he's only going to get better."

Evangelista is the youngest player on the Predators roster and has tried to bring some enthusiasm to the group.

Nashville extended the Western Conference First Round against the Vancouver Canucks with a 2-1 win in Game 5 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Game 6 of the best-of-7 series is at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

"It's just kind of my personality," Evangelista said. "I just kind of try and bring the youthful energy into the room. I'm a little bit younger than most of the guys on the squad, but just try and keep it light, keep it fun. I'm glad people say that about me."

Schenn is at the point of his career where he's getting used to playing with and against the sons of players he faced when he was breaking into the NHL, mentioning Keith Tkachuk and his sons, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, Adam Foote and his son, Nolan Foote of the New Jersey Devils, and Shane Doan and his son, Josh Doan of Utah.

"Time flies, obviously," he said. "I remember getting a picture after one of the games when I was with the Leafs with Jack Hughes and he was probably around the same age, 6 years old or something like that, outside the dressing room.

“It goes by in a hurry."

Latest News

Rangers ‘know what’s ahead’ against Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd Round 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Matthews skates, uncertain for Maple Leafs in Game 6

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche depth players 'super impressive' in 1st-round victory

Panthers trying to manage time off while awaiting next playoff opponent

Bruins need 'an attitude' to close out Maple Leafs in Game 6

3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

Cooper apologizes for comments made after Lightning eliminated from playoffs

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 1

Islanders eliminated from playoffs, lack of clutch scoring among culprits

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stamkos, Lightning begin talks on new contract

Hughes, Josi, Makar named Norris Trophy finalists

Predators' top players 'step up and make it happen' in Game 5 victory at Canucks

Predators rally past Canucks in 3rd, stay alive with Game 5 win

Rantanen scores twice in 3rd, Avalanche eliminate Jets with Game 5 win

Jets frustrated by another early playoff exit

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule