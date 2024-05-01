Bruins need 'an attitude' to close out Maple Leafs in Game 6

BOSTON -- More than 12 hours had passed since Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 overtime for the Toronto Maple Leafs to defeat the Boston Bruins 2-1, frustrating their chances at closing out the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round in five games, and send both teams back to Toronto.

Coach Jim Montgomery's blood pressure hadn't entirely settled back to normal.

"I'm still [ticked] off from last night," Montgomery said after an optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday. "Just being honest. I don't understand and don't accept our play last night, so I'm going to be [ticked] off until the puck drops tomorrow night."

That's when the Bruins get a chance, once again, to finish off the Maple Leafs and end the series before it gets to the do-or-die Game 7 in Boston on Saturday. Game 6 is at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, MAX).

It will have to be a markedly different game for the Bruins.

They struggled right out of the gate in Game 5 on Tuesday, not showing up mentally or physically for the task ahead and allowing the first goal 5:33 into the opening period. They squandered a chance to end the series in their home building, neither getting many good scoring chances nor sustained time in the offensive zone and relying heavily on the goaltending of Jeremy Swayman.

It was the same situation from last season, when the Bruins were up 3-1 on the Florida Panthers in the first round before the Panthers came back with three straight wins to advance.

"I have no problem talking about last year because failing or having failures in life and not learning from them is when you can repeat stuff," Montgomery said. "And for me it's picking yourself back up and talking and being honest with each other about where we're at and how we can get better.

"It's an attitude. It's between the ears. There's an attitude you need to have."

The Bruins had a meeting Thursday, one defenseman Charlie McAvoy called "really productive," when they went over the tape from the night before and talked through what needs to change for them to have a chance at the second round.