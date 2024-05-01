Avalanche depth players 'super impressive' in 1st-round victory

WINNIPEG -- The Colorado Avalanche expected and received great contributions from their top players in the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets.

But for the Avalanche, the production went well beyond center Nathan MacKinnon, forward Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Cale Makar. Their depth was on full display, and it’s something they hope continues through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado, which led the NHL in the regular season with 302 goals (3.68 per game), scored 28 goals (5.60 per game) in the first round. That includes 24 against Connor Hellebuyck, who’s a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the League’s top goalie.

“It’s the work from our forward group,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after the Avalanche eliminated the Jets in five games with a 6-3 victory at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. “It’s an important time of the year, so when you’re able to (score 24 goals on Hellebuyck), it’s pretty impressive.

"There weren’t many downshifts, and they certainly didn’t cheat us on their effort or commitment. They were outstanding. They were a physical group. They were determined to get to the net. When you have 12 guys doing that, that’s hard to play against.”

MacKinnon, Rantanen and Makar are tied for the Colorado scoring lead in the postseason with nine points (two goals, seven assists each) in five games. Right behind them are forwards Artturi Lehkonen, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) and Valeri Nichushkin, with seven goals.

Casey Mittelstadt, acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Bowen Byram on March 6, has six points (one goal, five assists) and has been the reliable second-line center the Avalanche hoped he would be.

“Yeah, I think he was super impressive," MacKinnon said. "Him and 'Lehky' and 'Z' (forward Zach Parise) were unreal this series and just watching 'Mitzi,' how hard he competes out there.

“I think a lot of people didn't expect that out of him but, man, he competed hard, made some great plays and had some great poise and looks like he's been there lots. He's an awesome guy, works really hard. And yeah, those guys, that whole line was great. Huge reason why we won the series. They were awesome.”

All but five players on Colorado's roster had at least one point in the first round. Each forward line contributed at least four points.

“Yeah, I think it's great, I would say all four lines and especially you know, bottom-six play,” said Rantanen, who didn’t score his first goal of the postseason until Game 5, when he had two.

“I think the momentum they create, O-zone face-offs or (in the) second period we can change our lines or the second line out there when they've got the other team hemmed in. I think they've been doing a really good job and obviously a big goal by 'Tren' (fourth-line center Yakov Trenin in the second period of Game 5), so we were happy to see that, too.”

The Avalanche will play either the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars in the second round. That series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

They have some time to rest and recover and could add to their depth for the second round. Forward Jonathan Drouin was ruled out of the first round with a lower-body injury but is healing. Forward Joel Kiviranta, who missed the final two games of the series with a lower-body injury, also could return.

“(Drouin) has got a long way to go yet because he hasn't hit the ice yet, right?" Bednar said. "He’s still working on his rehab. The timeline was four weeks or less. We’re still hoping for that. He’s making progress, there’s no question, so I’m hoping that he can get back. We’ll see how long that other series goes and how much time we have.

“Kiviranta would be another guy that still needs some time getting back. We have him as day to day, but he’s been pretty sore here the last few days. To be able to get fully healthy, the more time we have, the better.”