Red Wings recover, defeat Sharks in shootout

"You have to come and compete, limit their chances off the rush, and gut out a win here. That's exactly what we did," Talbot said. "Got a couple big goals, [clutch] in the shootout, we'll take it and move on."

Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider scored for the Red Wings (9-4-0), who have won four of their past five games. James van Riemsdyk scored the only goal of the shootout.

"I thought we had a mixed bag to start. We weren't playing the type of game that we wanted to play," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. "We're getting a little bit cute with stickhandling a lot in the offensive zone. Second period, started to throw stuff towards the net, and it opened up for us a little bit."