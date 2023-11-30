Vesey, Rangers rally in 3rd to defeat Red Wings

Forward breaks tie with 4:15 remaining; Husso makes 38 saves in loss

Recap: Red Wings at Rangers 11.29.23

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Jimmy Vesey scored with 4:15 remaining for the New York Rangers, who rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Vesey put New York in front 3-2 when he batted in his own rebound with his backhand after Ville Husso couldn't control Alexis Lafreniere's initial shot off a rush. The play was reviewed for a high stick, but the call on the ice was upheld.

K'Andre Miller had a goal and an assist, Lafreniere had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers (16-4-1), who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist, Andrew Copp had two assists, and Husso made 38 saves for the Red Wings (11-7-3), who had their three-game winning streak end.

Detroit was playing without captain Dylan Larkin (undisclosed injury) for the first time this season. Patrick Kane was a healthy scratch after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Artemi Panarin gave New York a 1-0 lead at 4:37 of the second period with a shot from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Lafreniere.

Moritz Seider tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 8:43, scoring with a wrist shot from inside the blue line through a screen by Copp.

Fabbri scored 23 seconds later to give Detroit a 2-1 lead, connecting from the edge of the right circle off a short backhand pass from Jonatan Berggren.

Miller tied it 2-2 at 9:14 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass from Mika Zibanejad, who made a move around Fabbri in the left circle to make the play.

After Vesey scored the go-ahead goal, New York killed a Detroit power play in the final 1:56 to preserve the win, getting a key block from Jacob Trouba on Alex DeBrincat’s one-timer from the slot with 10 seconds left.

