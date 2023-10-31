Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders

Raymond, who also had an assist, took a return pass from J.T. Compher and shot into an open net after Bo Horvat failed to clear the zone.

“It tells us about a lot. Never give up, you know, that quiet confidence,” Red Wings goalie Ville Husso said. “Whatever comes, we'll go through. Really a big win for us.”

Compher and Jake Walman each also had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider had two assists for Detroit (6-3-1), which ended its three-game losing streak. Husso made 37 saves.

“We got to keep trying and pushing and playing the right way. I thought for the most part tonight we did,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “And that was not the case in the previous two outings. I thought we got what we deserved tonight.”