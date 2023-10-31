ELMONT, N.Y. -- Lucas Raymond scored at 1:25 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday.
Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders
Wins it at 1:25 for Detroit, which ends 3-game skid
Raymond, who also had an assist, took a return pass from J.T. Compher and shot into an open net after Bo Horvat failed to clear the zone.
“It tells us about a lot. Never give up, you know, that quiet confidence,” Red Wings goalie Ville Husso said. “Whatever comes, we'll go through. Really a big win for us.”
Compher and Jake Walman each also had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider had two assists for Detroit (6-3-1), which ended its three-game losing streak. Husso made 37 saves.
“We got to keep trying and pushing and playing the right way. I thought for the most part tonight we did,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “And that was not the case in the previous two outings. I thought we got what we deserved tonight.”
Horvat had a goal and an assist, and Noah Dobson had two assists for New York (4-2-2). Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves.
Daniel Sprong scored for the Red Wings to cut it to 2-1 at 7:55 of the third period. He skated in on a rush and toe-dragged Sebastian Aho before beating Sorokin from in front.
Walman tied it 2-2 at 9:35 when his shot from above the left circle went five-hole on Sorokin.
“When you have a 2-0 lead, there’s a certain way, and there’s a certain way our team has to play in order to have success,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “We got to keep pushing the puck north, and when we get away from that and deviate from that, it's not a recipe for success for us, and that's what happened.”
Compher then gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 11:43, shooting into an open net from the left post off a backdoor pass from Seider.
Horvat tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 15:49, scoring on a one-timer off a pass from Mathew Barzal.
“Message was still the same,” Walman said. “We never got down on each other, and we just knew we were playing a good game and eventually it would go in.
“So that's what we did. We kept hounding at it and it worked out.”
Casey Cizikas gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 18:39 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He skated around Seider down the left wing before sneaking a backhand five-hole on Husso.
Brock Nelson pushed it to 2-0 at 1:05 of the third period with a deflection of Dobson's one-timer from the right point.
“We can't give up three unanswered there in the third,” Dobson said. “We battled hard at the end there on the power play to get a point at least, but not good enough in the third, that’s for sure.”