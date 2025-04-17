Coach’s Challenge: DET @ NJD – 7:38 of the First Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: New Jersey

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference
*
Result:* Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Detroit

Explanation:
Video review determined J.T. Compher’s stick made contact with Nico Daws’ catching glove in the crease, which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

