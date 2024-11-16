Red Wings at Kings projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-8-1) at KINGS (9-6-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Akil Thomas -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-4 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after leaving in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Portillo was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday and will back up Rittich. … Turcotte will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Jeannot returns after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Nov. 7. ... The Kings loaned forward Andre Lee to Ontario on Saturday.

