McDavid has career-high 6 assists, Oilers score 8 in win against Red Wings

It was McDavid’s second career six-point game. He has 12 goals and 33 assists during his home point streak.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist, and Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (31-17-1), who scored five goals in the third period and have won 18 of their past 20 games. Stuart Skinner made 34 saves.

Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and David Perron each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (27-19-6), who had won 10 of their past 14. Ville Husso, returning from injury to make his first start since Dec. 18, stopped six shots of seven shots before leaving with a lower-body injury in the first period and being replaced by Alex Lyon.

Lyon, who started 15 of the previous 16 games for Detroit (10-3-2), allowed seven goals on 29 shots over the final 51:12 in relief against Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 8:48 into the first period, taking the puck from the boards all the way across to the top of the left circle and sending a wrist shot past the blocker of Husso, who was then replaced by Lyon.

Ceci made it 2-0 at 11:05, sending a wrist shot from the blue line off the skate of Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and through the legs of Lyon for his first goal of the season.

DeBrincat cut it to 2-1 at 15:39 on the power play, scoring on a one-timer from below the left face-off dot.

Bouchard extended it to 3-1 at 10:17 of the second period after taking a centering pass from Nugent-Hopkins out of the corner and sending the puck past Lyon’s stick.

Joe Veleno made it 3-2 at 11:24 on the power play after banking the puck in tight off of Ceci in a crowded Edmonton crease.

Patrick Kane tied it 3-3 at 14:30 on a cross-crease feed from J.T. Compher, beating Skinner glove side.

Dylan Holloway put Edmonton back ahead 4-3 at 44 seconds of the third period after diving to tap in a rebound off a Bouchard shot that bounced off the glove of Lyon.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 5-3 at 3:27 with a shot from the slot that passed through the legs of Seider and past Lyon’s blocker.

Zach Hyman pushed it to 6-3 at 12:53, sliding in a rebound underneath Lyon.

Evander Kane scored 46 seconds later to extend it to 7-3, receiving a pass from a spinning McDavid.

Perron made it 7-4 at 15:10 after redirecting a shot by Ben Chiarot.

Nugent-Hopkins scored at 17:49 off McDavid’s final assist for the 8-4 final.

Red Wings forward Klim Kostin did not return after taking a slap shot up high from teammate Jeff Petry early in the third period.